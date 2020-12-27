Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone!
It’s gonna be another frozen morning across the region, but with a little bit less wind so the chills won’t be so painful.
We do expect abundant sunshine throughout the day once again, and temps will be bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s. More good news? Winds should be pretty light so a bit less of a wind chill this afternoon.
Monday will start things off with a little bit of sun but with increasing clouds and a few spotty rain showers. Temps will be milder still with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 in spots. Have a great night!
