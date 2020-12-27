NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a man for leaving the scene of an accident where an SUV hit a stroller carrying a woman’s 2-year-old grandson at a Bronx crosswalk.

Police say Otello Rapini, 69, of Mahopac, was behind the wheel of the red GMC Terrain Denali that is in a video of the accident.

It happened while the woman, 62, was crossing Eastchester Road on Dec. 21.

Surveillance video shows the woman was pushing the stroller. She made it about halfway through the crosswalk when an SUV turning left off Mace Avenue hit the stroller. The impact took the woman and her grandson down.

The NYPD said the light at the crosswalk was giving the victims the right of way.

Police said Otello pulled over after the crash, got out of the SUV and approached the intersection, but then got back in his vehicle and left the scene.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with the shaken grandmother, who didn’t want to show her face on camera the day after it happened.

“I thought my grandson has died and I grabbed him and I shake him. Thank God he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,'” she said.

Although she refused medical attention after the incident, the woman said she woke up with neck pain and told DeAngelis she planned to go back to the hospital. She said her grandson was home recovering after treatment for a head contusion.

