CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Livingston, Local TV, New Jersey, St. Barnabas Medical Center

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — St. Barnabas Medical Center has launched a new vaccine clinic for health care workers in Essex County, New Jersey.

The clinic is set up in the former Sears building at the Livingston Mall, and vaccinations are available by appointment only.

“For individuals who right now are in phase 1-A,” Essex County Public Health Officer Maya Lordo said. “For health care workers, home health aides, anyone who comes in contact with an infectious — a highly infectious situation — can come here and get vaccinated.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The clinic is open to workers from Belleville, Livingston, Millburn, Maplewood, Newark, Orange and South Orange.

Information about booking appointments can be found here.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply