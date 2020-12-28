NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wall collapse in Brooklyn has left one worker dead and another injured.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at 454 42nd Street in Sunset Park.
Footage from Chopper 2 showed a worker being pulled out from beneath debris.
The NYPD said the workers were trapped when a brick retaining wall collapsed.
Stretchers are being brought in. pic.twitter.com/MjILtWHw2D
— Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) December 28, 2020
The collapse took place in the backyard of a residential home.
#HappeningNow:
A brick retaining wall has collapsed, trapping workers under the debris, vicinity of 42 Street & 5th Avenue @NYPD72Pct #ESU & #K9 members are assisting @fdny @ the scene#SRG has established perimeter security
Avoid the area
Expect numerous emergency vehicles pic.twitter.com/ItSNsOLTFL
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 28, 2020
One of the construction workers hurt in the wall collapse has been brought out to this ambulance. pic.twitter.com/aY8HsVCfmV
— Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) December 28, 2020
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month XSW easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions….. Visit Here