Breaking News1 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapses In Sunset Park, Brooklyn
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wall collapse in Brooklyn has left one worker dead and another injured.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at 454 42nd Street in Sunset Park.

Footage from Chopper 2 showed a worker being pulled out from beneath debris.

The NYPD said the workers were trapped when a brick retaining wall collapsed.

The collapse took place in the backyard of a residential home.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

 

 

Comments
