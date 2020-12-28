NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To say that 2020 has been a tough year may be an understatement.

Monday is Good Riddance Day – a day to shred unwanted memories of the past year, and hope for a better new year.

In Times Square, New Yorkers are preparing to exorcize the past, shredding and destroying their worst memories of 2020.

The majority of them, of course, are related to the COVID pandemic.

“I just want to get rid of COVID. I think that’s really stopping everyone’s momentum,” one person told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

“Hoping we can say goodbye to this COVID finally, and masks,” said another.

As opposed to years past, where people could physically fill out their submissions and feel the gratification of shredding them in person, the responses had to be submitted online this year, and were read and destroyed by event organizers.

“Good riddance to the COVID ’20 from Bethany in N.Y.,” read one note.

Times Square Alliance Vice President Tom Harris says even though the event is mostly virtual this year, it still offers satisfaction to those who struggled.

“I think it’s therapeutic. For me, just saying, I’m getting rid of my car payment. It just feels good to be able to say,” he said.

Some of the memories people are most eager to say “bye bye” to include remote learning, political conversations, and more lighthearted struggles like the great toilet paper shortage.

Others are not sure they can let go of major trauma they experienced.

“The whole Breonna Taylor situation really was difficult for me, re-watching the whole story,” one person said.

“We’ve been very heavy on the West Coast as far as our COVID cases. So just hoping everyone gets the vaccine and we can get past this,” said another.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.