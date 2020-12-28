Comments
GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A serious crash shut down part of the Sprain Brook Parkway Monday in Westchester County.
Police said one person was killed when three vehicles collided in Greenburgh.
Troop K – ROAD REOPEND: All lanes N/B Sprain Brook Parkway reopened at mile marker 7.6 between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B following a serious motor vehicle crash. Delay over 1 mile still present. T/Greenburgh, Westchester Co.
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 28, 2020
Northbound lanes were closed between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B before reopening about three hours later.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Group Of 6 Wanted In Suspected Hate Crime, Attack On Woman Not Wearing Mask On Subway, NYPD Says
- Times Square Vendors Concerned They’ll Take Big Hit On 2021 Merchandise; App Available To Watch Celebration Virtually
- NYS Investigating ParCare Community Health Network Over Its Handling Of First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccine