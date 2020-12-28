STIMULUSPresident Trump Signs COVID-19 Economic Relief Package, Averting Government Shutdown
By CBSNewYork Team
GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A serious crash shut down part of the Sprain Brook Parkway Monday in Westchester County.

Police said one person was killed when three vehicles collided in Greenburgh.

Northbound lanes were closed between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B before reopening about three hours later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

 

