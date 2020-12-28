Comments
LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man in his 20s was killed in a house fire Monday in Lodi, New Jersey.
The flames broke out shortly before 6 a.m. at a two-family home on Westminster Place.
First responders found the victim inside a bedroom on the second floor, which sustained the heaviest damage.
Five other people managed to escape. Two were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Red Cross said it’s helping 13 people from three families.
Lodi fire and police departments were on the scene, along with the Bergen County prosecutor’s office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
