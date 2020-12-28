By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a passing rain or snow shower this morning, the rest of today will see a mix of sun and clouds. We briefly tap into a southerly flow, so temps are above normal… in the upper 40s and low 50s.
It’s clear and cold overnight as temps drop to the freezing mark in NYC and 20s elsewhere. This sets us up for another dip tomorrow. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will be about 10 degrees colder than today… in the mid to upper 30s. With a brisk breeze, it’ll feel more like the 20s for much of the day.
Wednesday stays dry with seasonable temps right around 40. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day ahead of our next system. New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day brings our next precip chance. With very mild temps in the 50s, it’s looking like a damp finish to the year.