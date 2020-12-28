Comments
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More relief is expected Monday for renters and property owners in New York.
The State Senate says it will pass the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act.
The legislation aims to prevent evictions and protect homeowners against foreclosures.
Residents will be able to access a new form, where they can declare financial hardships due to the pandemic.
The bill extends the eviction moratorium that was set to expire Jan. 1.
