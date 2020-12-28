Comments
LAGRANGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old pilot survived a plane crash Sunday in Dutchess County.
The single-engine plane went down around 3:20 p.m. in the woods near an airport.
Investigators said the teenage girl flying the aircraft was the only person on board, and she was not hurt.
Firefighters said she was lucky she didn’t hit high transmission power lines near the crash site.
