By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video slashing a woman in the head last week in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 near the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police are searching for a man seen on video slashing a woman in the head last week in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 24-year-old victim and slash her in the back of the head.

Police said the woman suffered a deep cut and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The man took off heading north on Franklin Avenue. He’s believed to be 48 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

