NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video slashing a woman in the head last week in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 near the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 24-year-old victim and slash her in the back of the head.
Police said the woman suffered a deep cut and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Group Of 6 Wanted In Suspected Hate Crime, Attack On Woman Not Wearing Mask On Subway, NYPD Says
- Times Square Vendors Concerned They’ll Take Big Hit On 2021 Merchandise; App Available To Watch Celebration Virtually
- NYS Investigating ParCare Community Health Network Over Its Handling Of First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccine
The man took off heading north on Franklin Avenue. He’s believed to be 48 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month DCF easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions….. Visit Here