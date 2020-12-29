NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say raped a 19-year-old woman Monday in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of East New York and Ralph avenues in Brownsville.
WANTED for RAPE: On 12/28/20 @ 12:15AM, vicinity of East New York Ave & Ralph Ave @NYPD73Pct. The subject approached the victim from behind, held a knife to her throat, led her to a location & raped her. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $2500. pic.twitter.com/nn4PuMFECC
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 29, 2020
Police said the woman was walking down the street when the man came up behind her and put a knife to her throat.
He allegedly forced her into a nearby residence and raped her.
The woman was treated at a local hospital.
Police released video of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.