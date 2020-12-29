CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say raped a 19-year-old woman Monday in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of East New York and Ralph avenues in Brownsville.

Police said the woman was walking down the street when the man came up behind her and put a knife to her throat.

He allegedly forced her into a nearby residence and raped her.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Police released video of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

