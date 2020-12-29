CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jerseyans braved the cold to get in line at the MVC in Lawrence Township on Tuesday.

The line started forming before the sun came up at the agency’s Bakers Basin branch.

Some customers say they’ve been having trouble getting access to appointments and services.

Adding to the backlog, seven MVC licensing centers and three vehicle centers are now closed due to COVID.

The MVC says long lines are not unusual at the end of the month and many transactions can be done online.

