NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run overnight in Brooklyn.

Video of the car allegedly involved in the crash showed a shattered windshield and front end damage.

It happened on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 44th Street in Borough Park around 2:30 a.m.

The 29-year-old victim was reportedly inline skating at the time. He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with head trauma.

Police said the driver was stopped and arrested a few blocks away on suspicion of DWI.

