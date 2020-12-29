Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run overnight in Brooklyn.
Video of the car allegedly involved in the crash showed a shattered windshield and front end damage.
It happened on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 44th Street in Borough Park around 2:30 a.m.
The 29-year-old victim was reportedly inline skating at the time. He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with head trauma.
Police said the driver was stopped and arrested a few blocks away on suspicion of DWI.