NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting caught on video inside a bodega in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 at 4 Seasons Deli on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said two suspects walked into the store, and one approached a 27-year-old customer who was standing in front of the customer.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the man and demanded money.

Surveillance video shows a struggle before the suspect fires his weapon, hitting the victim in the left hip.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Police said the gunman fled on foot, and the other suspect drove off in a silver or gray Chrysler 300 that was parked outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.