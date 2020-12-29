NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against two suspects following a police-involved shooting Monday in Brooklyn.

Officers were arresting one man when they say a second man came running toward them and ended up shot.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the second man is alert and conscious at the hospital, where he’s being treated for a gunshot wound.

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2020

Authorities said officers were initially called to Lenox Road between Bedford and Rogers avenues for multiple reports of a man with a gun.

“Upon arriving, the officers observed a man, who did not match the description of the gunman in the 911 call, holding a gun in front of 125 Lenox Road,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters.

Authorities said the man obeyed officers’ orders to drop the weapon.

“As we see the officers taking the suspect into custody, the suspect yelled out, ‘He coming, he gonna blast me.’ At this point, a second individual rushed toward the officers,” Monahan said.

Police said the second man did match the description from the initial 911 call.

“Officers gave commands for the individual to back up and to show his hands. We then see the man rush towards our officers, while also reaching into his waistband and quickly removing his hand,” said Monahan.

One officer then fired his gun two times, hitting the suspect in his right leg. Police later found out the man was unarmed.

“The investigation going on as to what exactly happened prior to the police arriving. There seemed to be some sort of dispute between these two individuals that we have in custody,” Monahan said.

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2020

Police say they have body camera footage of the incident, but it has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, the officers were also taken to the hospital for treatment but are otherwise OK.