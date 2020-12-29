NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A celebration was held Tuesday in East Harlem to mark the fourth day of Kwanzaa.
The event was held at the Clinton Community Center on East 110th Street.
The annual festivities not only celebrate the holiday but also the children in the community.
Organizers say they had to make some changes this year due to the pandemic.
“We had to do it a little differently, so it’s like a grab-and-go gift giveaway today. Although, we did do the lighting of the candles, which was special,” said Keith Lilly, district leader of New York’s 68th Assembly District.
This community celebration has been held every year for the last 20 years.
