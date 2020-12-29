NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A week after vaccinations began for EMTs on Randall’s Island, the FDNY started distributing doses to firefighters Tuesday at its Brooklyn headquarters.

Twelve members of the FDNY have died from COVID-19 and about 600 are currently out on medical leave. The department hopes the vaccine will help prevent those numbers from increasing.

Last week, the President of the Uniformed Fire Fighters Association said the virus is spreading within the firehouse.

“It’s not actually being spread from patient to firefighter or vice versa,” UFA President Andrew Ansboro said.

The first firefighter inoculations target those who work on engine companies, as opposed to those who work on ladder companies. The engines respond to medical calls and are most at risk of exposure by patients.

The plan is to vaccinate 20 FDNY employees per hour, every day from noon to 8 p.m. until all uniformed members have been vaccinated.

Earlier this month, a concerning survey conducted by the Association found that more than half of firefighters were reluctant to get the shot, prompting the department to issue a memo trying to restore confidence.

EMTs who received the shot publicly said they also wanted to help alleviate fears.

“I really hope that the rest of my family here at the department comes on board and gets this vaccine. I understand people are hesitant to get it, but I really hope that they follow our suit and follow us and get this,” said FDNY paramedic Verena Kansog.

The NYPD was supposed to be next in line to receive the vaccine, but now there seems to be a delay. The police commissioner said he was hoping to have the first shipment by this week, and is now relying on the city and state health departments to provide a better timeline.

