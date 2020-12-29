Comments
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a missing toddler and her mother on Long Island.
Suffolk County Police say 41-year-old Kristen Moore and her 2-year-old daughter Alyssa Scott-Moore disappeared Monday.
They were last seen leaving their home in Dix Hills for a doctor’s appointment, but they never returned.
Detectives say Moore, who may be driving a gray pickup truck, has previously lived in Bay Shore and has family in Ohio.
