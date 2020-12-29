EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers helped distribute hundreds of meals Tuesday at the Meadowlands Area YMCA.
It’s an effort that’s been going on since the pandemic started, but it just got a boost to keep providing until at least January.
PSE&G donated $25,000, and the local Shoprite gave 350 turkeys.
RELATED STORY — Tri-State Hunger: Cars Line Up Before Dawn For Food From Meadowlands YMCA
Volunteers say the need has never been greater and every little bit makes a huge difference for the families.
“You just don’t realize, until you work on these lines, how many people need it and appreciate it,” volunteer Lucia Suarez said.
“This helps us because we can afford to buy medicine for my husband,” one woman said.
“If we could give hugs to them all, we would,” one man said.
The YMCA predicts by 2021, it will have handed out 1 million meals since the pandemic began.
