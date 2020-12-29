By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a warm-up yesterday, we’re back to more seasonable temps for today. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s, feeling more like the 20s at times with a brisk NW wind. A few flurries are possible, especially to the N&W. Otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies.

Tonight will be clear and colder with temps dipping into the 20s for most and the teens N&W. The wind will subside overnight, so wind chills won’t be too bad, mainly in the teens.

For Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system. Highs will be right around 40. We stay dry during the daytime, but some showers may work in overnight into early Thursday. New Year’s Eve will start out with a few showers, but it looks to dry out a bit after sunset. A steadier rain is expected to return for New Year’s Day, especially in the afternoon and evening.