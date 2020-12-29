Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New paid sick leave benefits begin Friday for New Yorkers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says under the law, business with 100 or more employees must provide up to seven paid sick days per year.
It’s five days for businesses with 5-99 workers.
Employees can also use sick time to care for a family member who is ill.
Leave can also be used to address the safety for victims of domestic violence.
The governor also announced unemployed New Yorkers will start getting the $300 extended federal unemployment benefit next week.
