By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a fight that spanned more than a decade, Plum Island in Suffolk County will not be sold.

A federal budget released last week repealed the auction of the island.

Back in 2008, Congress created a federal law to mandate the sale to the highest bidder, but local lawmakers and environmentalists fought it and won.

They argued to preserve it as a world-renowned research facility, historical site and conservation area.

