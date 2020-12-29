Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a fight that spanned more than a decade, Plum Island in Suffolk County will not be sold.
A federal budget released last week repealed the auction of the island.
Back in 2008, Congress created a federal law to mandate the sale to the highest bidder, but local lawmakers and environmentalists fought it and won.
They argued to preserve it as a world-renowned research facility, historical site and conservation area.
