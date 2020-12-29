NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Dumont Avenue and Strauss Street.
According to the FDNY, authorities were sent to the area for a report of a shooting.
Two people were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of Dumont Ave & Strauss St in Brooklyn (@NYPD73Pct).
Expect heavy delays & a large police presence in the area. Plan an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/JMK5ZOU00r
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2020
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Further details have not been released at this time.
