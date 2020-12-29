CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Dumont Avenue and Strauss Street.

According to the FDNY, authorities were sent to the area for a report of a shooting.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Further details have not been released at this time.

