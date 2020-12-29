Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the head inside his Bronx apartment.
It happened at a building on Gouverneur Avenue in Van Cortlandt Village.
Police say the sister of the victim hadn’t heard from her brother, so she did a wellness check and found his body.
She called 911 around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old James Kurian.
So far, no arrests have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
