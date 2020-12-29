Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Yonkers police vehicle was involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning on the New York State Thruway.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. as officers were chasing a stolen vehicle with two people inside.
Police said the suspects’ vehicle slammed into the back of a sergeant’s squad car.
The sergeant was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both suspects fled on foot. One was apprehended, but the other is still on the loose.