NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new expansive testing plan to safely reopen businesses, and it will launch at the Buffalo Bills‘ first playoff game in January.
In an agreement with the NFL, 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend under strict guidelines.
For the first time this season, fans will be allowed to watch an NFL game in that stadium.
Watch Gov. Cuomo’s press conference —
“They’ll be socially distanced, masks required, but every fan will be tested before the game. Obviously, if they test positive for the virus, they won’t be attending the game,” Cuomo said. “And then post-game, they’ll be contact tracing, so we’ll find out exactly what happened, was there any spread at the game.”
The governor also says vaccination is a massive undertaking, but the economy cannot remain closed until the immunizations reach 70%.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK