LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Her publicist announced that Wells died Wednesday morning of complications due to the coronavirus.

“Truly, at the top of the list of hardest things to do is announce the passing of a friend or family member,” publicist Harlan Boll wrote. “I feel I lost both this morning with the passing of Dawn Wells – America’s favorite castaway, Dawn Wells, passed peacefully this morning, in no pain as a result of complications due to Covid at the age of 82.”

No further details were disclosed.

Along with playing the iconic character of Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island” in the mid-1960s, Wells had a prolific career that spanned seven decades. She had more than 150 TV show credits and seven movies. She appeared in shows like “Bonanza,” “Roseanne,” “Growing Pains” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She also had an extensive career on the stage, starring in theatrical productions of “The Odd Couple,” and “Chapter Two.”

Wells was a native of Reno and was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America Pageant before launching her Hollywood career.

She is survived by her step sister, Weslee Wells.