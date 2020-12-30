CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog snatching was caught on camera in Upper Manhattan, and now police are looking for the person responsible.

It happened Sunday on Broadway near West 107th Street.

A dog snatching was caught on camera in Upper Manhattan on Dec. 27, 2020, and now police are looking for the person responsible. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The NYPD released video of the suspect seen first petting the dog, then walking away with it.

Police say the dog’s owner, a 74-year-old woman, briefly left the dog outside to go into a grocery store.

The dog was gone by the time she came outside.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

