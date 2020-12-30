Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog snatching was caught on camera in Upper Manhattan, and now police are looking for the person responsible.
It happened Sunday on Broadway near West 107th Street.
The NYPD released video of the suspect seen first petting the dog, then walking away with it.
Police say the dog’s owner, a 74-year-old woman, briefly left the dog outside to go into a grocery store.
The dog was gone by the time she came outside.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
