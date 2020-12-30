Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police hope the public can help find a missing 76-year-old man in Queens.
Felipe Neris was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on Shore Front Parkway.
He described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- New Yorkers Frustrated As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote On $2,000 Stimulus Checks: ‘They Are Being Cheap’
- Black Teenager Falsely Accused Of Stealing Cellphone At New York City Hotel Speaks Out: ‘I’m Still Kind Of Shellshocked’
- Squirrel-Mania! Queens Residents Describe In Graphic Detail Being Attacked By Crazed Rodents