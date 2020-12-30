Comments
BEDFORD CORNERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a llama on the loose in northern Westchester County.
Gizmo is a rescue who just arrived in Bedford Corners on Dec. 12.
His owner says he got loose the next day near Guard Hill and Darlington roads and hasn’t been seen since.
According to the missing flyer, Gizmo is skittish. So if you see him, do not approach.
The owner is asking people to take a picture of the llama and note his exact location.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Diana Heimann at 917-902-1874.