NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a New York City public housing complex in the Bronx say they’ve been without hot water for two months.
Several tenants gathered outside the Marble Hill Houses on Wednesday evening.
Residents say the problem started at the beginning of November and their calls for help have gone unanswered.
They say they’ve been struggling without hot water, especially during the winter.
“In order for us to take a bath, we got to warm up water,” tenant Gladys Gray said.
“Every time that you call over there, they say the same excuse, they’re working on it, they’re working on it, but they don’t fix the problem,” tenant Adda Marrero said.
NYCHA says it’s making repairs but did not say when they would be done.
