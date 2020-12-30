CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual test of the New Year’s Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.

Th ball will be sent up a 130 foot poll atop one 1 Times Square between noon and 2 p.m.

Event organizers will then flip the switch to test the lights.

This year’s festivities are closed to the public.

Street Closures Starting At Midnight On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 45th Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East

· 8th Avenue on the West

Street Closures Starting At 3 P.M. On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 41st Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East

· 8th Avenue on the West

