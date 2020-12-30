NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual test of the New Year’s Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.
Th ball will be sent up a 130 foot poll atop one 1 Times Square between noon and 2 p.m.
Event organizers will then flip the switch to test the lights.
This year’s festivities are closed to the public.
This #NewYearsEve will be unlike any in the past due to COVID-19. Please take note of these street closures that will be in place in the days leading up to the ball drop, and know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year. pic.twitter.com/Pbom4vA5uf
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2020
Street Closures Starting At Midnight On Dec. 31
· Area bounded by West 45th Street, on the South
· West 49th Street on the North
· 6th Avenue, on the East
· 8th Avenue on the West
Street Closures Starting At 3 P.M. On Dec. 31
· Area bounded by West 41st Street, on the South
· West 49th Street on the North
· 6th Avenue, on the East
· 8th Avenue on the West
