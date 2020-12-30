Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! We are in the freezer once again this morning with temps in the teens and 20s, feeling colder due to gusty winds. Expect sunshine to start the day with more clouds by sunset.
Temps will be more seasonable with a high temp around 40, and the wind chill won’t be as severe this afternoon.
Showers move in Thursday morning with milder temps topping off around 50.
It appears we’ll get a break in the action Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, so 2021 will start off dry… but with a soaker coming in Friday night. Stay tuned!
