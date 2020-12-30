Comments
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Port Chester restaurant owners forced to closed their doors because of COVID restrictions want answers.
A coalition of owners, workers and community members rallied Wednesday outside Port Chester Village Hall, demanding an explanation.
They say the restrictions just don’t make sense.
“You travel two minutes away and in Rye Brook, you’re open. You go to Rye, it’s open. We just want to understand why we’re closed, why we haven’t gotten any real communication from the government,” said Carlos Santos, owner of Aqui Es Santa Fe.
They say indoor dining with proper measures is not causing significant spread of the virus.
