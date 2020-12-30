NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government says $600 stimulus checks are on the way and could hit Americans’ bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, but there’s frustration over the battle to get more money to people who are really hurting.

Jasmine Konsky’s priority every day is to make sure her baby girl is healthy while keeping a roof over their heads.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s been very, very hard,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

It’s a goal that’s proven even more difficult than ever during the pandemic.

“Keeping her home, me being home from work… We’re trying to do the best that we can,” Konsky said.

Like so many New Yorkers, the home health care worker from the Bronx got her hopes up that she, her mother and her daughter would be getting major financial relief from the federal government.

But now the checks on the way are for $600 per person.

“When you have a 7-year-old child, $600 doesn’t do anything for them,” Konsky said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Tuesday, Democrats demanded the Senate bring the CASH Act to a vote. Already passed by the House, it would mean a $2,000 stimulus check for millions of Americans.

“Do Senate Republicans join with the rest of America in supporting $2,000 checks?” Sen. Chuck Schumer asked.

President Donald Trump was on board, tweeting, “Unless Republicans have a death wish … they must approve the $2,000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!”

“For once, I agree with President Trump. The American people have suffered enough,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “Give us a vote, Senator McConnell.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked that vote, instead hinting he would tie a vote on increased stimulus checks to two unrelated presidential priorities, leaving struggling parents like Konsky stressed and stuck in the middle of political ping pong.

“You know what, it’s true, they are being cheap,” Konsky said.

MORE — Stimulus Package Update: When Will The Checks Start Arriving?

McConnell says this week, the Senate will start focusing on several issues important to the president, including lessening protections for social media companies and looking into 2020 election fraud.

But if that’s all lumped together with another stimulus vote, experts say the additional payments probably won’t pass.

Jessica Layton contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK