NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Target is recalling some clothes for infants and toddlers because of a possible choking hazard.
Target is recalling about 229,000 Cloud Island infant rompers. There’s concern the snaps could break or detach.
For more information on the romper recall, click here.
Target says there’s a similar issue with 181,000 Cat and Jack one-piece rashguard swimsuits. They also have snaps that could break or detach and could lead to choking.
The clothing can be returned to Target for a full refund.
For more information on the swimsuit recall, click here.
