NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver who hit a 92-year-old woman crossing a street in the Bronx and then kept going.
Surveillance video shows the moment of impact, as the woman is struck by a black Ford Edge, sending her flying.
The vehicle stops only for an instant, and what appears to be a child pokes their head out before the SUV races off.
“It is shocking. It’s very shocking. It’s horrible,” Nelson Gomez told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.
Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of East Tremont and Daly Avenue in the West Farms section.
People who live in the area were horrified by what took place.
“That’s terrible. It’s terrible. That could have been my mother, you see what I’m saying? It could have been my mother here,” one man said.
While the driver kept going, video shows bystanders rush to help the victim after she was hit. Some said the woman was conscious and was even able to provide her name to those who were helping her.
Meanwhile, neighbors said they passed on the vehicle’s license plate number to police.
The woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, but with pain to her neck, back and hip.
The community is now praying for her full recovery and for the suspect to be caught.
“If you do something, stay there, don’t run away,” said Raul Rodriguez, who lives in the neighborhood. “You got to think about family. You got to think about people.”
“I think they should find him and let justice be done,” another person added.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.
Di Blasio ‘s Vision Zero policy is a joke just like him and his wife who wasted one billion dollars of taxpayers money on a Mental Heath plan.
