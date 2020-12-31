NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a rousing sendoff on the final day on the job for the NYPD‘s most senior member.
Deputy Chief Charles Scholl walked out of the 60th Precinct in Coney Island on Thursday.
He is retiring after 41 years with the force, almost all of that time in Brooklyn.
Today, as we get ready to say goodbye to 2020, @NYPDBklynSouth Chief Charles Scholl also says goodbye as he retires after more than 4 decades of service. In that time, he’s done more for the people of Brooklyn & NYC than we will ever know.
Congrats “Chucky!” pic.twitter.com/XFR6keBJJT
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 31, 2020
Among his many assignments, Scholl was the commanding officer of two precincts.
Commissioner Dermot Shea says Scholl has “done more for the people of Brooklyn and New York City than we will ever know.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK