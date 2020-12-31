CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a rousing sendoff on the final day on the job for the NYPD‘s most senior member.

Deputy Chief Charles Scholl walked out of the 60th Precinct in Coney Island on Thursday.

He is retiring after 41 years with the force, almost all of that time in Brooklyn.

Among his many assignments, Scholl was the commanding officer of two precincts.

Commissioner Dermot Shea says Scholl has “done more for the people of Brooklyn and New York City than we will ever know.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply