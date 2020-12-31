Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island say a transport van driver was punched and robbed after asking a passenger to a wear a mask.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
Police said the passenger repeatedly took his mask off his nose and mouth.
The 60-year-old driver told him to stop, and an argument ensued.
When the driver stopped to let them off, police said the first suspect punched him in the back of the neck and the second snatched money from his hand.
Frederick Thomas, 24, and Tajh Parker, 19, were arrested on charges of second-degree robbery.