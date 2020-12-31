NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two man were tied up and pistol whipped during a robbery Tuesday in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Creston and East Burnside avenues in Mount Hope.
Police said a 27-year-old man was entering his apartment when three men walked up behind him with guns drawn.
The suspects tied up the victim, along with another 26-year-old man inside the home.
Police said they were pistol whipped and robbed of their cash and jewelry.
The suspects took off heading west on East Burnside Avenue.
Police said both victims refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.