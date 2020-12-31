Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Midtown was the victim of a terrifying attack Thursday.
Police say the 27-year-old was sexually assaulted and robbed in her own apartment.
It happened at a building on East 30th Street around noon.
According to police, a man knocked on the victim’s door, pushed her in, then sexually assaulted her.
Investigators say the suspect ran off with her credit card.
Police are still looking for the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
