By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The final day of 2020 is starting off on a rather soggy note with some bouts of steady rain moving through the NYC Metro. The good news is that it should start to brighten up by lunchtime, but temps will take a bit of a dive. Expect low/mid 40s by this afternoon.
Skies will be clear tonight with drying breezes, and it does look we’ll be dry at midnight as we kick off 2021…but it will be cold! Temps in the mid 30s will feel like the 20s…so bundle up if you’re out as the clock strikes midnight!
Tomorrow will start off bright & dry, but clouds thicken through the day with a soggy Friday evening ahead…so if you needed the umbrella today, keep it handy tomorrow!