By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
Umbrellas are a good idea as you head out today. A weak, but slow-moving cold front will bring showers and some icy conditions to the area through mid-morning before dissipating.
Temps will start off well above average but then drop into the 30s by midnight. A biting wind will make it feel like the 20s, so bundle up!
New Year’s will be mostly clear, and that trend will continue into Friday AM, but come Friday afternoon, another system heads east and bring yet another risk for rain and snow falling to the interior mountains.
The unsettled trend continues into the weekend, but temps will be spiking and dropping Saturday into Sunday.
Have a happy New Year!
