NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A young mother was shot to death earlier this week and police have been looking for her killer.

Known for her commitment to helping others, her community is now in mourning, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Thursday.

“She was loved by friends, family members. It’s just a devastating loss for all of us,” Tahirah Ates said of her sister, 38-year-old Charisse Ates, who was shot and killed on the 100 block of South 8th Street near 11th Avenue in Newark on Wednesday.

Tahirah Ates said her sister left behind a teenage daughter.

“My niece is just like robbed of a mother, memories,” Tahirah Ates said.

Charisse Ates was known in the community for always helping others. She was a chef and loved to cook for those in need.

“She was very concerned about those who were in need. She would always feed the homeless. She was always giving and a loving child,” friend Deynia Edwards said. “We took a great loss. We took another great loss.”

“You know, just always looking out for other people, wanting to feed them, wanting to make sure they had a place to stay. Everybody was just always welcome,” Tahirah Ates said.

Charisse’s family and friends are still trying to make sense of the senseless and are praying for peace and justice.

“The person that’s responsible for this, they don’t know what mess they’ve made. I don’t even know what to say. It’s just crazy,” Tahirah Ates said.

Police told CBS2 the investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing. Investigators also said it’s not clear if Charisse Ates was the intended target of that shooting.

