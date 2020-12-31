Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will honor those who have died from COVID with a Day of Remembrance on March 14.
The observance will mark the somber anniversary of the first COVID death in New York City.
The mayor says it’s important to continue to show support for their loved ones.
There were 136 more COVID deaths across the state Wednesday, including nine in the Bronx, four in Manhattan and seven in Queens.
