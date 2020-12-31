BREAKINGNYPD Officer Hit By Car, Shots Fired During Traffic Stop In Brooklyn
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle and shots were fired during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Eastern Parkway and Saratoga Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police said officers stopped a black Acura with New Jersey plates.

The driver allegedly went into reverse, striking one officer and another vehicle.

A second officer fired a shot, but no one was hit.

The injured officer was hospitalized with chest pain.

Police are now looking for the vehicle involved.

This was the department’s third police-involved shooting in the past three days.

