NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle and shots were fired during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Eastern Parkway and Saratoga Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police said officers stopped a black Acura with New Jersey plates.
The driver allegedly went into reverse, striking one officer and another vehicle.
A second officer fired a shot, but no one was hit.
The injured officer was hospitalized with chest pain.
Police are now looking for the vehicle involved.
This was the department’s third police-involved shooting in the past three days.
