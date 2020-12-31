Comments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Concern is growing in upstate New York, where at least one hospital is full.
It’s in Onondaga County, where hospitalizations have doubled in the last 30 days.
The CEO of Upstate University Hospital says he has open beds, but he doesn’t have the staff to care for any more patients.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.76% with 7,935 patient hospitalizations statewide.
There were 488 new positive COVID cases reported in Onondaga County.
There were 136 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday. Six of those deaths were in Onondaga County.
