NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a suspect who stabbed a cab driver in the neck and then crashed the man’s van in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in Gravesend.

Police said the suspect asked the 52-year-old victim to drive him to Bay Parkway and 81st Street, where he demanded cash and stabbed the victim in the neck with a nail file.

When the driver stopped the cab and got out, the suspect allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police said he crashed the van into several other vehicles near West 9th Street and Avenue S.

He allegedly stole the driver’s cellphone before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with cuts to his neck. He was listed in stable condition.

