NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new video in the search for a man they say raped and robbed a woman inside a Midtown apartment.

The attack happened around 11:45 a.m. on New Year’s Eve near East 30th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police said the suspect knocked on the 27-year-old victim’s door, claiming to have a package.

When she opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside and choked the woman until she was unconcious.

Police said he then raped her and stole her credit and debit cards.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the suspect is between 18 and 28 years old and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue reversable bubble jacket, light colored pants with a vertical stripe down the side and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.